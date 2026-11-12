FIA bans Daily Mail journalist from covering Formula 1

The FIA has revoked Daily Mail correspondent Jonathan McEvoy’s accreditation for all remaining races of the 2026 Formula 1 season. The decision takes effect immediately and was made because of a column he wrote about Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc.

In the article, McEvoy commented on the collision between Leclerc and his teammate Lewis Hamilton on the first lap of the Mexico City Grand Prix. After the race, the seven-time world champion questioned Leclerc’s state of mind. In response, the journalist used an offensive description of the Monegasque driver and described a tense conversation after the finish with Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur.

FIA: Article fails to meet professional standards

In a letter to the Daily Mail, FIA General Manager Alberto Villarreal stated that the publication failed to meet the standards of professionalism expected of accredited media representatives at the world championship.

“Accordingly, the FIA has decided to exercise its right under the 2026 World Championship media accreditation regulations and revoke your media accreditation for the remainder of the 2026 season with immediate effect,” the letter said.

The article does not state that McEvoy received any other sanction, nor does it mention a separate decision regarding the column itself. The ban means he will not be able to work with FIA accreditation at the remaining rounds of the championship.

“Unprecedented attack on press freedom”

Daily Mail sports editor Chris Deen defended the journalist and described the decision as an “unprecedented and outrageous attack on press freedom.”

“Jonathan McEvoy is a brave, first-class journalist who takes readers behind the glossy facade of Formula 1. The FIA must reinstate his accreditation immediately,” Deen said.

Former Formula 1 chief Bernie Ecclestone also expressed his support for McEvoy. “This is completely insane. I don’t know why the FIA would do such a thing,” he said, adding that the journalist does a “fantastic job.”

McEvoy has covered Formula 1 for the Daily Mail for 21 years. During that time, he has travelled tens of thousands of miles and attended almost 400 races, reportedly missing only a few events. Among those he has interviewed are Bernie Ecclestone, Jackie Stewart, Christian Horner and Max Verstappen.

Source: dailymail.com