Milo Borisov Orders an Audit Before the Botev Deal

Businessman Milo Borisov has commissioned a financial audit of Botev Plovdiv before making a final decision on acquiring the club. The deal will be finalized after the audit is completed, Maritsa reports.

The audit is intended to clarify the financial condition of the joint-stock company and is a prerequisite before Borisov commits as an owner or sponsor. An agreement could be reached in the coming days, but the exact timeline depends on the completion of the audit.

According to Maritsa, no problems are expected with Botev’s existing sponsorship agreement with another company from the gambling sector. No publicly announced details about the audit results or the final financial parameters of a potential deal are available at this time.

At present, 90 percent of the ownership of Botev Plovdiv AD is held by the “Fan Club 1912” Association, while the remaining 10 percent is held by the “FC Botev” Association. The majority stake is linked to Iliyan Filipov, who was killed, and following his death, his heirs did not commit to managing or financing the club.

Against this backdrop, talks with Milo Borisov about Botev’s future began. Initially, his interest was associated both with the possibility of acquiring shares and with an option for a financial partnership. Once the audit is completed, it should become clear which of the two models will be chosen.

Lawyer Kristian Raychev was introduced as the club’s executive director. He is part of the management structure that is expected to ensure Botev’s functioning until the ownership and future financing model are clarified.

Later reports in other media stated that the deal had been finalized, but at the time indicated there was no official confirmation from the club or Milo Borisov. Therefore, what remains confirmed in Maritsa’s report is that the audit precedes the final conclusion of the deal.

Sources: marica.bg, dnes.bg, trafficnews.bg