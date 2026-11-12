Cristiano Ronaldo launches a new television project

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken another step into the world of film and television after announcing the start of filming on the new series “Day 1s”. The production will focus on British football, with the Portuguese superstar involved in the project as an executive producer.

The story will focus on a fictional football agent, a role entrusted to popular British actor Damian Lewis. Former France international Thierry Henry will also be among the participants in the project.

The series is being produced by “UR•Marv Studios”, which Ronaldo runs jointly with film producer Matthew Vaughn. The Portuguese star has already shown that he has ambitions beyond the football pitch, with the new production being another step in his development as an entrepreneur in the entertainment industry.

The Al-Nassr forward shared the news with his followers on Instagram, where he posted photos from the set. One of the images was a photo of him with Matthew Vaughn.

“Incredible news! Filming has begun on my first series, “Day 1s”. All the details will be revealed later,” Ronaldo wrote.

No further details have been announced so far about the plot or the series’ premiere date, but the involvement of well-known names from football and cinema has already attracted attention to the project.