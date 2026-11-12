Romanian women competed in a butt-slapping tournament

Beatrice Albu won an unusual butt-slapping tournament held during the RXF 6 gala event in Romania. The competition was part of the RXF program – a mixed martial arts promotion known by its English name, Real Xtreme Fighting.

The competition featured women in swimsuits facing one another in a format known as booty slap. The contestants took turns striking their opponent’s buttocks with an open hand, and the winner was determined according to the impact of the strikes.

Video footage of the competition showed the individual bouts and attracted attention among the Romanian audience. Albu’s victory was cited as the final result of the tournament, without details being published about the number of contestants or the exact competition format.

The unusual event was not without negative reactions. According to Dsport, such competitions have faced criticism from feminist organizations and other women’s rights advocates.

RXF continues to combine combat sports with entertaining events designed to attract audiences beyond traditional bouts. In the case of RXF 6, the butt-slapping tournament became one of the most discussed moments of the gala event.

Source: dsport.bg