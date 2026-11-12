Belgium Come from Behind to Beat Turkey in the Nations League

Belgium defeated Turkey 2:1 away from home in a League A match in the Nations League. The game was played at Gürsel Aksel Stadium in Izmir, with all the goals coming in the first half.

Arda Güler put Turkey ahead in the 20th minute. However, the hosts' joy lasted just seven minutes before Kevin De Bruyne equalised for Belgium. In the 30th minute, Charles De Ketelaere completed the comeback and the visitors went into the break with a 2:1 lead.

After the break, Turkey tried to level the score, but Belgium held on to its lead until the end.

With the victory, the Belgian team moved to 9 points in the group, while Turkey remained without a point after five matches. Before the encounter, Belgium had already beaten the same opponent 3:0 on October 2.

Belgium will conclude its group-stage campaign at home against Italy on November 15. On the same day, Turkey will visit France.