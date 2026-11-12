Armenia and Cyprus draw in Yerevan

Armenia and Cyprus drew 1:1 in a match from Group C2 of the Nations League. The game was played at the Vazgen Sargsyan Stadium in Yerevan.

Cyprus took the lead as early as the 9th minute. Ioannis Pittas found Jasonas Pikis in the penalty area, and the striker finished the move with a shot into the bottom-right corner. The goal was Pikis' first in the tournament.

Armenia equalised in the 58th minute. Artur Serobyan passed to Artur Garibyan, who restored parity with the hosts' first goal of the match.

The draw keeps both teams in the battle for the top positions in the group.

Armenia will conclude its group-stage campaign away to Latvia on 15 November. On the same day, Cyprus will host Montenegro. The results of these matches will determine the final standings in Group C2 and the teams' chances of promotion to the higher division.