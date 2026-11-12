Antonelli names who will cause him the most problems in 2027

Formula 1 world champion Andrea Kimi Antonelli expects Max Verstappen to be the driver who will cause him the most problems during the 2027 season. The Italian said that competition among the leading teams will be even fiercer.

“I think that in 2027 I should be among the title contenders. I expect all the top teams to be even stronger, while my Mercedes teammate George Russell will be even more consistent and will show his true level,” Antonelli told Formula Passion.

The Mercedes driver believes that several teams will be closely matched in terms of pace next season. According to him, Red Bull continues to raise its level thanks to upgrades to the car.

Antonelli also acknowledges McLaren’s progress, saying that the team has gone through a difficult period but is once again beginning to find its form. Ferrari is also among the teams the Italian places at the front.

“It would be great to follow the battle among all of us – those competing for the top teams. Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell fought hard for the highest positions. There is no reason why it should not be the same next year. I think the competition will be fierce,” Antonelli said.

When asked to name one specific rival, the world champion chooses Max Verstappen. The Dutchman drives for Red Bull, and according to Antonelli, his team is gradually improving its performance with the new solutions on the car.

“If I have to name one driver from whom I expect the most trouble, it is definitely Max Verstappen,” the Italian said.

Thus, Antonelli outlines an expected battle between Mercedes, Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren in 2027, with Verstappen cast as his most serious rival.