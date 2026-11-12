Angel Granchov returns to Fratria

Angel Granchov is once again a Fratria footballer. The Varna-based club announced that it had reached an agreement with the 34-year-old central defender to sign a preliminary contract, which will come into force at the beginning of January 2027.

Granchov parted ways with Spartak (Varna) on November 9 after his contract was terminated by mutual consent. The defender will thus continue his career in the second professional tier, but with the other Varna-based team.

Until the start of the winter transfer window, Granchov will train with Fratria, but will not be able to feature in the team’s official matches. The reason is that his contract comes into force in January 2027, after the completion of the first half of the championship.

This will be the defender’s second spell at Fratria. He was already part of the squad at the beginning of the 2025/2026 season and scored in the 2:1 victory over Chernomorets (Burgas) in the opening round. Granchov then returned to Spartak (Varna).

Interestingly, the move will not require him to adapt to a new stadium. Fratria and Spartak play their home matches at Spartak Stadium in Varna.

“Some stories deserve a continuation! We are pleased to announce that PFC Fratria has reached an agreement with experienced defender Angel Granchov to sign a preliminary contract, which will come into force at the beginning of January 2027,” Fratria announced.

Granchov has represented CSKA, Lokomotiv (Plovdiv), Slavia, Septemvri (Sofia), CSKA 1948 and Spartak (Varna), as well as clubs outside Bulgaria. With CSKA, he has won the Bulgarian Cup and the Bulgarian Super Cup. The defender is also a former youth international.