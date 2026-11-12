Aleksandar Vezenkov scores 20 points in Olympiacos’ rout of Dubai

Olympiacos defeated Dubai 101:72 in a Round 11 EuroLeague game to record their eighth win in the competition this season. The hosts’ lineup included the two Bulgarian internationals Aleksandar Vezenkov and Cody Miller-McIntyre.

Vezenkov was the highest-scoring Bulgarian in the game. The forward finished with 20 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal in 20:56 minutes on the court. He scored 10 points in the first quarter alone.

Miller-McIntyre came off the bench and spent 19 minutes on the court. The guard recorded 10 points, 2 rebounds, 7 assists and 1 steal.

The hosts opened the game with a 6:3 lead, and midway through the first quarter they were up 13:9. After 10 minutes of play, Olympiacos held a 25:18 advantage.

The Greek team continued to extend the gap in the second quarter. Five minutes before halftime, the score was 40:31, while with 2:31 remaining in the half, the hosts had already taken a 51:37 lead. At the break, their advantage was 57:43.

After play resumed, Olympiacos built a 20-point lead at 69:49. Shortly before the end of the third quarter, the gap reached 25 points at 78:53, and the score was 88:56 heading into the final 10 minutes.

At the start of the final quarter, the hosts extended their lead to 92:58. Dubai were unable to change the course of the game, which ended 101:72.

With the victory, Olympiacos improved their record to 8-3 and moved into second place in the standings. Dubai now have 7 wins and 4 losses.

Olympiacos’ next EuroLeague game is on November 17, when they will visit Maccabi Tel Aviv in a Round 12 clash.