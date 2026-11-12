England beat Croatia in the Nations League

England beat Croatia 2:1 at “Wembley” in a League A, Group 3 match in the Nations League. Morgan Rogers put the hosts ahead in the 24th minute, Petar Sučić equalised in the 59th, and Harry Kane converted a penalty five minutes later to seal the final score.

Rogers opened the scoring after an attack that began with Kane’s long pass to Jude Bellingham. Bellingham carried the ball into the penalty area, and Rogers sent it past Dominik Livaković. England held on to their lead until half-time.

Croatia restored parity in the 59th minute through Petar Sučić.

However, the visitors’ joy was short-lived. England were awarded a penalty, which Harry Kane converted into a goal in the 64th minute.

The match was a special one for the hosts’ captain. Kane made his 126th appearance for England and became the outright record holder for appearances for the men’s national team, overtaking Peter Shilton. The striker now has 92 goals for his country.

The victory left England second in the group with 12 points. Spain lead with 15 points after a 2:0 win over the Czech Republic, Croatia are third with 3 points, while the Czech Republic have no points.

The decisive match for first place will be played on 15 November, when England visit Spain at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid. To top the group, Tuchel’s side need a victory. On the same day, Croatia host the Czech Republic