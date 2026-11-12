Twist in Milan: Italy beat France 3-1 to reignite the battle for top spot

Italy recorded an impressive 3-1 victory over France in a fifth-round Nations League match in League A. The game was played in Milan, and the hosts secured the win after a comeback, with the two teams going into the break level at 1-1.

France took the lead in the 10th minute. Michael Olise capitalised on a serious mistake by Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who failed to hold the ball after a shot. Olise reacted quickest and sent the ball into the net.

Italy restored parity in the 26th minute. Francesco Pio Esposito was in the right place and finished from close range after an excellent pass from Bologna's Nicolò Cambiaghi.

In the first half, France enjoyed more possession and created more dangerous opportunities in front of the opposition goal. The most active player for Les Bleus was Olise, who continued to cause problems for the Italian defence.

After the break, however, the Azzurri began to play more aggressively. In the 60th minute, the hosts had an opportunity to take the lead from the penalty spot, but Sebastiano Esposito failed to take advantage and sent the ball wide of the right post.

Just three minutes later, Italy completed the comeback. Federico Dimarco found Davide Frattesi in the penalty area, and the midfielder beat the French goalkeeper to make it 2-1.

The final score was settled in the 75th minute. Francesco Pio Esposito converted the penalty awarded to Italy and sealed his team's victory.

With the win, Italy recorded their third victory in the group and inflicted France's first defeat. Ahead of the final round, the two teams have 10 points each, while Belgium follow with 9. Turkey are bottom without a single point.

In the final round on 15 November, Belgium will host Italy, while France will welcome Turkey. The outcome of the group will therefore be decided after the final matches.