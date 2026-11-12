Spain beat Czechia to record fifth consecutive win

Spain beat Czechia 2:0 in Prague to record their fifth consecutive victory in League A, Group 3 of the Nations League. Alex Baena opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 39th minute, while Marc Pubill completed the final score in the sixth minute of added time.

Luis de la Fuente's team controlled much of the match. Spain registered nine shots in the first half compared with one for the hosts, while in the 32nd minute Pau Cubarsí hit the crossbar.

Czechia conceded after a situation reviewed by VAR. Referee Nikola Dabanović awarded a penalty for a handball by Lukáš Ambros, and Baena converted the spot-kick to make it 1:0. Shortly afterwards, Fabián Ruiz hit the right post and Spain missed the chance to extend their lead before the break.

The hosts started the second half more actively. A goal by Yeremy Pino in the 50th minute was ruled out for offside, and a minute later David Zima shot over the bar.

In the 69th minute, Adam Hložek headed a free-kick delivery, but the ball struck the crossbar. Czechia's hopes diminished significantly three minutes later when captain Ladislav Krejčí was sent off with a red card.

Spain settled the match deep into added time. Substitute Marc Pubill scored in the 96th minute to end the contest in Prague.

Spain lead the group with 15 points from five matches. Czechia are bottom without a single point.

In the final round of the group on 15 November, Spain will host England, while Czechia will visit Croatia.