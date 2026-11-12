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Results and Goalscorers in the Nations League

Results and Goalscorers in the Nations League

Italy defeated France in Milan

Nov 12, 2026 23:56 67

Results and Goalscorers in the Nations League - 1
Angel Lazarov Angel Lazarov Author at Fakti.bg

Results from the Nations League matches played on November 12:

Turkey – Belgium 1:2
1:0 Arda Güler (20')
1:1 Kevin De Bruyne (27')
1:2 Charles De Ketelaere (30')

Italy – France 3:1
0:1 Michael Olise (10')
1:1 Pio Esposito (26')
2:1 Davide Frattesi (63')
3:1 Pio Esposito (75' – penalty)

England – Croatia 2:1
1:0 Morgan Rogers (24')
1:1 Petar Sučić (59')
2:1 Harry Kane (64' – penalty)

Czech Republic – Spain 0:2
0:1 Alex Baena (39' – penalty)
0:2 Marc Pubill (90+6')

Armenia – Cyprus 1:1
0:1 Iasonas Pikis (9')
1:1 Artur Garibyan (58')

Albania – Finland 2:0
1:0 Ernest Muçi (35')
2:0 Rey Manaj (50')

San Marino – Belarus 0:2
0:1 Kirill Gomanov (13')
0:2 Artyom Kontsevoy (17')

Montenegro – Latvia 2:1
1:0 Nikola Krstović (70')
1:1 Deniss Meļņiks (72')
2:1 Montenegro (90+1')