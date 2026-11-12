Results and Goalscorers in the Nations League

Results from the Nations League matches played on November 12:
Turkey – Belgium 1:2
1:0 Arda Güler (20')
1:1 Kevin De Bruyne (27')
1:2 Charles De Ketelaere (30')
Italy – France 3:1
0:1 Michael Olise (10')
1:1 Pio Esposito (26')
2:1 Davide Frattesi (63')
3:1 Pio Esposito (75' – penalty)
England – Croatia 2:1
1:0 Morgan Rogers (24')
1:1 Petar Sučić (59')
2:1 Harry Kane (64' – penalty)
Czech Republic – Spain 0:2
0:1 Alex Baena (39' – penalty)
0:2 Marc Pubill (90+6')
Armenia – Cyprus 1:1
0:1 Iasonas Pikis (9')
1:1 Artur Garibyan (58')
Albania – Finland 2:0
1:0 Ernest Muçi (35')
2:0 Rey Manaj (50')
San Marino – Belarus 0:2
0:1 Kirill Gomanov (13')
0:2 Artyom Kontsevoy (17')
Montenegro – Latvia 2:1
1:0 Nikola Krstović (70')
1:1 Deniss Meļņiks (72')
2:1 Montenegro (90+1')