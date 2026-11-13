Norway bars Russian and Belarusian athletes from competitions in the country

Norway will deny access to Russian and Belarusian professional athletes and their accompanying staff if they arrive in the country to take part in competitions. The decision was made by the government in Oslo and will be implemented through immigration rules. The changes are expected to take effect within a short period.

The Ministry of Justice and Public Security will instruct the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration and the National Police Directorate to deny entry to or remove professional athletes from Russia and Belarus, as well as members of their teams. The grounds will be Norway’s Immigration Act.

“Russian elite sport has close ties with the Russian authorities and state structures. Therefore, the government believes that Russian participation in international sport cannot be considered separately from Russia’s ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine,” the Norwegian government said. The statement also points out that Belarus has supported and facilitated Russia’s military campaign.

The measure could affect World Cup events

The decision could have an immediate impact on several winter competitions in Norway. Among them is the first round of the Ski Jumping World Cup in Lillehammer, scheduled for November 20–22. Other events in winter sports are also due to take place in the country, in which Russian and Belarusian competitors could participate with neutral status.

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation allows some athletes from the two countries to compete in individual events as neutral participants. However, the federation clarifies that eligibility under the sport’s rules does not override the visa and immigration requirements of the host country. “The visa and entry rules of the host country remain in force and are determined solely by that country,” FIS said regarding Finland’s similar decision.

Norway and Finland tighten access restrictions

Norway’s decision followed the restrictions announced by Finland for Russian athletes, including competitors participating under a neutral flag. Helsinki introduced the measure before the start of the cross-country skiing season in Ruka.

According to the Norwegian government, international sport is gradually changing the rules introduced after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The International Olympic Committee and individual federations are once again allowing athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete, with some organizations removing the restrictions while others permit participation under neutral conditions.

The Norwegian Sports Confederation has opposed the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in international competitions since the beginning of the war. Oslo’s new rules mean that even if competitors meet the requirements of the relevant federation, their access to competitions on Norwegian territory will depend on the decision of the Norwegian immigration authorities.

Sources: dagsavisen.no, straitstimes.com