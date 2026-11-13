Tuchel and Kane Acknowledge Shortcomings; Bilic: Croatia Deserved More

Harry Kane scored the winning goal from the penalty spot as England defeated Croatia 2:1 at „Wembley“ to secure a place in the quarter-finals of the Nations League. The victory came in the striker’s record-breaking 126th appearance for the national team, making Kane the most-capped player in the history of the England men’s team.

Morgan Rogers put the hosts ahead in the 24th minute, but Petar Sucic equalised for Croatia in the 59th. Five minutes later, England were awarded a penalty after an intervention by the video assistant referee system, and Kane sent the ball into the net in the 64th minute. It was his 92nd goal for England.

Tuchel and Kane Acknowledge Shortcomings

England manager Thomas Tuchel said his team deserved the victory but admitted that the hosts had experienced lapses in concentration.

„We created enough chances to score a third goal as well. After the equaliser, we showed a good reaction and got the job done,“ Tuchel said.

Kane also pointed to England’s mistakes, although he rated the result highly.

„We gave the ball away too easily, especially in our own half, which disrupted our rhythm. In the end, the most important thing was to win,“ the captain said.

Before the match at „Wembley“, Kane was honoured by the Prince of Wales and Peter Shilton, whose record of 125 appearances he surpassed. Croatia captain Luka Modric, Kane’s former teammate at „Tottenham“, also took part in the ceremony.

Bilic: Croatia Deserved More

Slaven Bilic made no secret of his disappointment with the result but defended the Croatian team’s performance. Speaking to „Gol“, the Croatian manager said the team had shown character after the heavy 7:0 defeat in the previous match between the two sides.

„I think we deserved more than a defeat. I’m not happy with the result, but I’m pleased with the way we played,“ Bilic said.

He added that Croatia had carried out its tactical instructions and had chances to score another goal. Bilic also questioned the penalty decision, describing it as controversial, but clarified that he had seen the replay only once.

How the European Media Saw the Match

Britain’s „The Guardian“ placed Kane’s record at the centre of its analysis but noted that the pre-match ceremony and the striker’s celebration had pushed the football into the background. The publication said England had not played with enough sharpness, while Croatia had responded after the 7:0 humiliation.

„The Independent“ described Kane’s penalty as the moment that decided the match and highlighted England’s qualification for the quarter-finals. Spain’s „AS“ also presented the match as Kane’s big night, as he combined a record appearance, his 92nd goal and England’s place among the tournament’s top eight.

England will conclude the group stage away to Spain on 15 November. A victory in Madrid would give the team the chance to finish top of Group A3.

Sources: theguardian.com, the-independent.com, gol.dnevnik.hr