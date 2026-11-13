De la Fuente: A difficult match against an energetic and aggressive team

Spain defeated Czechia 2:0 in Prague in a match from the fifth round of Group A3 in the Nations League. Alex Baena opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 39th minute, while Marc Pubill completed the final score in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

The victory preserved Spain’s perfect record – 15 points from five matches. The team remains top of the group ahead of the decisive clash with England on November 15 in Madrid. A draw at the Metropolitano Stadium will be enough for the Spaniards to finish first.

Czechia had chances after the break

Spain had more possession in the first half, but the goal came after the intervention of the video assistant referee due to a handball by Lukáš Ambros in the penalty area. Baena converted the penalty precisely, although goalkeeper Matěj Kovář guessed the direction of the shot.

The hosts started more boldly after the break. David Zima shot over the bar, a strike by Lukáš Provod went narrowly wide of the post, while Adam Hložek sent the ball against the crossbar following a set piece. A goal by Yeremy Pino shortly after the start of the second half was disallowed for offside.

Czechia were reduced to ten men in the 72nd minute, when captain Ladislav Krejčí was sent off for a foul on Roberto Fernández as the last defender. Despite their numerical advantage, Spain were unable to settle the match until the very end. Pubill won the ball outside the penalty area and scored with a low shot to make it 0:2.

What the coaches and Baena said

“It was a difficult match against an energetic and aggressive team. At times, it took a great deal of effort to keep them under control,” said Spain coach Luis de la Fuente, quoted by the Czech News Agency. He admitted that the hosts had caused problems with throw-ins and set pieces.

Goalscorer Alex Baena told Spanish television that Czechia had created “far too many” dangers from set pieces. “The team put in a great effort and we are happy with the victory,” said the Spanish midfielder.

Santi Denia praised his players’ reaction after the break, but admitted that the start had not been strong enough. “They outplayed us in the first half. We attacked better in the second and had chances to equalise,” the Czech coach told Spain’s Mundo Deportivo.

Europe’s take on the match

Spain’s Mundo Deportivo described the match as an uncomfortable one for Spain and stressed that Baena and Pubill had secured the three points. El País focused on the hard-fought victory and the fact that the Spaniards had to wait until the 96th minute to put an end to the suspense.

Czech outlet iSport focused on the national team’s fifth consecutive defeat and Krejčí’s sending-off. Czechia remain without a point and will visit Croatia on November 15 in a direct clash for third place in the group.

Sources: as.com, mundodeportivo.com, isport.blesk.cz