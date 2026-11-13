Bulgaria seeks revenge against Iceland in Plovdiv

Bulgaria host Iceland in their fifth Group C/4 match in the UEFA Nations League. The match at the Hristo Botev Stadium in Plovdiv kicks off at 21:45, with the national team seeking revenge for the heavy 0–3 defeat in Reykjavik in October.

The team enter the match after a 2–0 away win over Luxembourg. Kristian Balov and Atanas Iliev scored the goals that ended Bulgaria’s run of three matches without a win. Before that, the team drew 0–0 with Estonia and lost 1–2 to Luxembourg.

Iceland lead the group with 8 points from two wins and two draws. Estonia are second with 6 points, Bulgaria have 4, while Luxembourg have 3. Iceland won 3–0 against both Bulgaria and Luxembourg, while their draws came against Estonia.

The match is Bulgaria’s penultimate game in the group. On 16 November, the national team will visit Estonia, while Iceland will host Luxembourg. The group winners earn direct promotion to League B, while the runners-up get the chance to fight for promotion through a playoff.

The match in Plovdiv will begin with a minute of silence in memory of the victims of the road accidents on the Trakia Motorway, BNT reported, citing the Bulgarian Football Union. “The match will begin with a minute of silence in memory of the victims of the road accidents on the Trakia Motorway,” the football governing body announced.

The referee for the match is Germany’s Florian Badstübner. His assistants are Christoph Günsch and Philipp Hüwe, while Robin Braun is the fourth official.