Three Home Wins and a Double-Overtime Thriller in the NBA

Three of the four games in the National Basketball Association ended with home wins. The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Toronto Raptors 123-112, the Minnesota Timberwolves crushed the Dallas Mavericks 133-94, and the Phoenix Suns beat the Charlotte Hornets 101-96. The only win by a visiting team belonged to the Detroit Pistons, who defeated the Washington Wizards 144-140 after two overtimes.

Philadelphia stopped Toronto

Philadelphia controlled the game against Toronto and secured a 123-112 victory. Tyrese Maxey led the home team with 27 points and added 8 assists. Joel Embiid finished with 20 points and 4 rebounds.

R.J. Barrett had the strongest game for Toronto, recording 31 points and 14 rebounds. Philadelphia made 13 of its 30 three-point attempts.

Detroit survived after two overtimes

Detroit won its road game in Washington 144-140. Regulation ended 121-121, after which the two teams played two more overtime periods.

Cade Cunningham was the Pistons' leading scorer with 52 points, 5 rebounds and 11 assists. Trae Young finished with 37 points and 14 assists for Washington.

Fifth straight win for Minnesota

Minnesota extended its winning streak with a 133-94 victory over Dallas. It was the Timberwolves' fifth consecutive win, as they won the battle on the boards with 50 rebounds and dished out 33 assists.

Daishen Nix finished with 24 points and 8 assists, while LaMelo Ball added 22 points and 9 assists. Zacharie Risacher was Dallas' leading scorer with 22 points and 6 rebounds.

In the fourth game, the Phoenix Suns defeated the Charlotte Hornets 101-96.