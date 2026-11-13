Croatian defender dreams of playing for Real Madrid

Luka Vuskovic has one major goal for his professional career – to play for Real Madrid. This was reported by German journalist Florian Plettenberg, who says that the Croatian defender is attracting interest from several leading European clubs.

“His dream is to join Real Madrid one day,” Plettenberg reported.

The Croatian is one of the young defenders attracting interest with his performances. His displays place him among the promising players in his position in European football, while his future remains the subject of speculation and interest from major clubs.

Vuskovic started for Croatia in the 2:1 defeat to England in a Nations League match. The game was played on November 12, and the victory secured the English team a place in the tournament’s quarter-finals.

At this stage, Real Madrid remains Vuskovic’s dream destination, but there is no confirmed information about a specific offer or transfer. The development of his career and the interest in him are expected to be closely monitored during the next transfer windows.