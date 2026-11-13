Vezenkov overtakes Spanoulis to become Olympiacos’ No. 1

Alexander Vezenkov made history for Olympiacos. The Bulgarian basketball player became the Greek club’s all-time leading scorer in the EuroLeague after overtaking Vassilis Spanoulis with his first basket in the 101:72 victory over Dubai in Athens.

Spanoulis, who had been Olympiacos’ record holder, watched the game live. Vezenkov finished the game with 20 points, 12 of them coming in the very first quarter.

Vezenkov now has 3,571 EuroLeague points for Olympiacos. His overall tally in the competition is 3,902 points. His achievement is even more impressive given that he reached it after three fewer seasons than Spanoulis spent at the club.

After the game, Olympiacos congratulated the Bulgarian with a special video. The club highlighted the record of the player who has become one of the team’s leading figures in recent seasons.

The Bulgarian national team player is now third in EuroLeague history for games in which he has scored at least 20 points. Only Mike James and Nando De Colo are ahead of him.

In the win over Dubai, Olympiacos’ top scorer was Evan Fournier with 28 points. Cody Miller-McIntyre added 10 points, while Dwayne Bacon was the visitors’ leading scorer with 20.

The victory lifted Olympiacos to a record of eight wins and three defeats after 11 rounds in the EuroLeague. Dubai were unable to challenge the hosts, who settled the game with a convincing margin.