Three Bulgarians in the World Boxing top 10

Bulgaria has three boxers in the top 10 of the World Boxing world rankings. Rami Kiwan is second among the 75kg fighters, Radoslav Rosenov is fifth in the 60kg category, and Wiliam Cholov finishes the year in 10th place among the 80kg fighters.

Kiwan is the highest-ranked Bulgarian competitor. He has 1,475 points and trails leader Fazliddin Erkinboev of Uzbekistan by 175 points. The Bulgarian is a European champion and world runner-up.

Radoslav Rosenov occupies fifth place among the 60kg fighters with 600 points. He is a four-time European champion and also won a bronze medal at the World Championships in Liverpool during the year.

Wiliam Cholov also makes the top 10. The Bulgarian is 10th among the 80kg fighters after reaching fifth place at his World Championships debut. Cholov also won a silver medal at the European Under-23 Championships.

National team head coach Joel Arate described the development of Bulgarian boxing as proof of the country’s presence among the leading forces in the sport.

“Bulgaria is not only a European, but also a world power in boxing,” said Joel Arate.

Bulgarian Boxing Federation president Krasimir Ininski said that the three boxers’ positions near the top are the result of the work of the competitors, coaches, clubs and management. Over the past decade, Bulgarian boxing has won more than 100 medals at major championships and tournaments.