Lionel Scaloni will lead Argentina through the 2030 World Cup

Lionel Scaloni has officially extended his contract as Argentina coach and will lead the national team through the end of the 2030 World Cup. The specialist’s previous contract was due to expire at the end of 2026, while the new agreement covers the period from 2027 to 2030.

The contract extension also includes Scaloni’s entire coaching staff. The information was initially reported by the television channel ESPN and was subsequently confirmed by the president of the Argentine Football Association, Claudio Tapia.

“This day is extremely special for the entire football community in Argentina,” Tapia said. He pointed out that, following the initial eight-year period and the new four-year extension, Scaloni will become the coach who has led Argentina at the most World Cups.

Scaloni took charge of Argentina in 2018. Under his leadership, the team won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and triumphed twice in the Copa América. In 2026, the Argentines reached the World Cup final, where they lost to Spain.

“I feel truly happy. This decision brings me enormous satisfaction,” Scaloni said after signing the new contract. He thanked Tapia and the federation’s leadership for their work on developing football in the country.

Scaloni’s record in charge of Argentina includes 107 matches, 79 wins, 18 draws and 10 defeats. The team he has led has scored 231 goals and conceded 57.

Between July 2019 and November 2022, Argentina recorded 36 consecutive matches without a defeat. The run ended at the World Cup in Qatar, but the team subsequently won the tournament.

As a footballer, Scaloni represented Deportivo La Coruña, Lazio and West Ham. His work as Argentina coach is his first engagement as a head coach. Before that, he was Jorge Sampaoli’s assistant during the 2018 World Cup in Russia.