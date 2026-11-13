Ronaldinho to return to the pitch on Sunday

Ronaldinho will return to competitive action in a Ravenna shirt on Sunday, when the club hosts Forlì in a regional derby in Italy’s Serie C. The match at the “Bruno Benelli” Stadium kicks off at 5:30 p.m. local time, or 6:30 p.m. Bulgarian time. Sportal reports that the 46-year-old Brazilian is expected to start.

For Ronaldinho, this will be his first official match since 2015, when he last played for Fluminense. His absence from professional football will therefore reach 11 years. Before his return, he was presented as a Ravenna player, while Sky Sports notes that his career stopped at 299 professional goals.

Ravenna announced that Ronaldinho will arrive in Italy on Friday and hold an individual training session behind closed doors. On Saturday, he will join the first team’s training session at the “Bruno Benelli” Stadium, while the final decision on his role will be made by coach Andrea Mandorlini.

“New colors, same smile,” Ronaldinho said after signing with Ravenna, as quoted by Sky Sports. He added that he was looking forward to playing with the ball again and writing a new chapter in the club’s history. The Brazilian will wear his familiar number 10.

The match between Ravenna and Forlì has attracted interest beyond Italy. Sky Sports will broadcast the game for free on its YouTube channel for viewers in the United Kingdom, while the match will also be available to audiences in Brazil, China and Saudi Arabia. In Italy, the broadcaster is preparing a special program that will begin before the opening whistle.

Media interest is also considerable. More than 100 reporters and photographers have applied for accreditation, while an additional stand, called “R10”, has been built at the stadium. Attention is expected to focus not only on the result, but also on the minutes Ronaldinho will be given after more than a decade away from competitive football.