BFLA presents interactive map of athletics infrastructure

The Bulgarian Athletics Federation will present an interactive map of athletics infrastructure in Bulgaria on November 17. The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. in the Silver Hall at the newly built Bulgarian Army Stadium in Sofia, BTA reported.

The map covers more than 100 facilities in over 70 cities. It presents the current condition of tracks, halls and other facilities, as well as the main challenges and opportunities for their development.

The initiative is a joint project of the Bulgarian Athletics Federation and the Bulgarian Olympic Committee. Following the presentation, a discussion will be held on the development of modern sports infrastructure and possible funding models.

One of the highlights will be a public-private partnership between the state and a private investor. In its statement, the Bulgarian Athletics Federation described the construction of the Bulgarian Army Stadium as an example of such a model.

“This very model of cooperation will be among the highlights of the upcoming discussion,” the Bulgarian Athletics Federation said in its statement.

Vesela Lecheva, president of the Bulgarian Olympic Committee, will take part in the presentation. The invited official guests include Vice President Iliana Iotova, Prime Minister Rumen Radev, Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov, and Minister of Youth and Sports Encho Keryazov.

Mayors of municipalities and presidents of sports federations have also been invited. The discussion is expected to outline the needs of the different regions and the opportunities for renovating and developing athletics facilities.