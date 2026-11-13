Bruno Fernandes Rejects Second Offer from United

Bruno Fernandes has rejected Manchester United’s second offer of a new contract. The English club’s captain did not accept the first offer, made in the summer, and his current deal expires at the end of the 2026/2027 season.

The 32-year-old Portugal international is one of the key figures in Manchester United’s squad. According to British media reports, the club made a subsequent offer, but it also failed to satisfy the midfielder. Negotiations between Fernandes’ representatives and the club’s management will continue in the coming months.

Manchester United have a clause allowing them to automatically extend Fernandes’ contract by another year. If the option is activated, the footballer will not be able to negotiate with foreign clubs during the January transfer window for a potential free transfer.

Fernandes earns £250,000 a week. Despite rejecting the two offers, Manchester United still want their captain to remain at “Old Trafford”, and talks over a new contract have not been terminated.