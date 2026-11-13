Bas-relief of Ferrario Spasov unveiled in Lovech

A memorial bas-relief of Ferrario Spasov was unveiled at the City Stadium in Lovech by legendary Bulgaria national team defender Petar Hubchev and the city’s mayor, Stratsimir Petkov. In the same ceremony, the training pitch adjoining the facility was officially named after the late footballer and coach.

Spasov died in a car accident on November 11, 2023. The memorial was unveiled three years after his death, and the tribute brought together representatives of the clubs associated with his professional career as a footballer and coach.

Wreaths were laid by representatives of the Bulgarian Football Union, Litex, CSKA, Botev Plovdiv, Spartak Varna and Dunav Ruse. Representatives of Spartak Pleven, Montana, Beroe and Etar were also present at the ceremony, as were representatives of the amateur clubs Chavdar Troyan, Sevlievo, Lom and Galata.

About a dozen of Spasov’s former teammates from Osam and Lex came to Lovech. Among the guests was also Ivelin Popov, who has been named Bulgaria’s Footballer of the Year three times. Popov has repeatedly spoken gratefully of the coach who helped him during a difficult period of his time at Litex.

The initiative for the memorial is that of the “Lovech Football Veterans” foundation, whose honorary president is Petar Hubchev. The funds were raised through donations during a charity match in September. The game, which featured footballers from different generations associated with Spasov’s career, ended in a 9:9 draw.

The bas-relief was created by Lovech sculptor Spas Dochev. Its installation and the naming of the training pitch were unanimously approved by the Lovech Municipal Council following a proposal by the municipality and the foundation.

“The name of Ferrario Spasov united all of Lovech. Everyone joined hands in the name of this cause and brought a good and worthwhile initiative to a successful conclusion, regardless of their generation, sporting or political affiliations,” said the Board of Directors of the “Lovech Football Veterans” foundation.

The foundation described Spasov as a modest, kind and smiling man who left friends everywhere he worked, and thanked everyone who helped him receive recognition for his contribution to Lovech and Bulgarian football.