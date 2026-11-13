Red Bull preparing Nikola Tsolov for Formula 1

Nikola Tsolov will be a test and reserve driver for Red Bull and Racing Bulls during the 2027 season. The Bulgarian racer will be on standby to replace Max Verstappen, Isack Hadjar, Liam Lawson or Arvid Lindblad if necessary.

The role comes after Racing Bulls selected Lawson and Arvid Lindblad for its 2027 race lineup. Tsolov was among the names discussed for a seat with the team, but ultimately he will continue his development in the Red Bull programme from a different position.

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies described Tsolov as one of the young drivers with the potential required for Formula 1. “Nikola is an exceptionally talented young driver and we are very impressed with his development,” Mekies said.

The Frenchman stressed that the Bulgarian is competing for the Formula 2 championship title in his first full season in the series. Before that, Tsolov also challenged for the title in Formula 3. According to Mekies, his consistent progress through the junior categories demonstrates his ability and determination.

In 2027, Tsolov will combine his testing duties with a reserve role for both teams. This will give him the opportunity to work with the squads, gain experience in preparing the cars and remain close to the Formula 1 racing process.

“Our focus in 2027 will be on giving him the experience, tools and support he needs to be ready to race in Formula 1 after that,” Mekies said.

As a result, Tsolov will not have a full-time Formula 1 seat in 2027, but he will remain part of the Red Bull structure and will be prepared for a future opportunity in the top tier of motorsport.