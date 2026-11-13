Legendary Burgas goalkeeper Dražo Stoyanov dies

Legendary Burgas goalkeeper Dražo Stoyanov has died at the age of 73. The news was announced by his former teammate Nedelcho Matushev, who was also related to Stoyanov. The former footballer suffered a second severe stroke during the night of November 13.

Dražo Stoyanov was born on May 16, 1953, in Burgas and began his football career as a youth player at Chernomorets. In 1973, he joined CSKA, with whom he became Bulgarian champion and won the national cup twice.

A year later, he returned to Burgas and spent six seasons at Chernomorets. From 1980 to 1990, he guarded the goal of Neftochimic. Following the merger of the “Greens” with Lokomotiv (Burgas), Stoyanov became the first captain of the newly united team.

During his professional career, he played more than 380 matches and scored five goals. Four of them came from penalties, while one followed a powerful kick from his own goal.

Stoyanov remains Neftochimic’s record appearance holder with 277 matches. Second in the ranking is Stanimir Dimitrov with 264 appearances.

After ending his playing career, Dražo Stoyanov worked as a coach at Neftochimic and other Burgas teams. He helped a number of young goalkeepers from the city launch their careers and continued to be part of the football community in Burgas.

Chernomorets expressed its condolences to his family and loved ones.

“A very good goalkeeper, a very good teammate, an exceptional person and friend. Dražo Stoyanov wrote his own page in Chernomorets’ history, and we will always remember him fondly,” the club wrote.