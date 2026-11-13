Lindsey Vonn shows aftermath of ninth surgery

Lindsey Vonn has successfully undergone her ninth surgery following her serious fall at the Milan-Cortina Olympics. During the procedure, all plates and screws were removed from the left leg of the 42-year-old American skier.

“It took more than five hours to remove all the plates and screws from my leg,” Vonn said.

Vonn suffered a complex fracture of her left shin in the fall. She later revealed that doctors had saved her leg from amputation.

The removal of the implants will allow surgeons to repair the anterior cruciate ligament in her knee. It had already been torn during training before the Olympic Games.

Recovery is expected to take between six and nine months. During this period, the bones will have to heal after the screws are removed.

Despite the lengthy rehabilitation, Lindsey Vonn said she wants to return to competitive racing.