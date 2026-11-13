Bulgarian referee to officiate a match in Spain

Bulgarian referee Aleksandar Ivaylov Angelov will officiate the match between Real Jaén and Real Zaragoza in the 12th round of Spain’s Primera Federación, the country’s third tier of football. The match will be played on November 14 at 21:00.

Angelov’s appointment has been confirmed by the Royal Spanish Football Federation. He will play a key role in the match between fourth-placed Real Jaén and leaders Real Zaragoza. “

After 11 matches, Real Zaragoza lead the standings with 24 points, earned from seven wins, three draws and one defeat. Real Jaén have 19 points and occupy fourth place with five wins, four draws and two losses. The match is between two teams competing for the top positions in the group.

Aleksandar Angelov was born in Sofia in 1997, but lives in Spain, where his refereeing career to date has unfolded. He is beginning his third season in the country’s third tier after making his Primera Federación debut in the 2024/2025 season.

Before that, the Bulgarian was a regional referee. In 2022, he was the fourth official for the match between Atlético Baleares and Barcelona B.

Angelov shows an average of 4.67 yellow cards per match. In May 2025, he officiated the crucial relegation battle between Marbella and Recreativo, sending off three visiting players and the team’s head coach.

Real Jaén play in Spain’s third tier after having been in the Segunda División last season. The hosts will welcome leaders Real Zaragoza in a match that could change the gap between the teams at the top of the standings.

Sources: bta.bg, jaenhoy.es, heraldo.es