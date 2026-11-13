Borimirov remains at Levski, Berliner to head the new board

Daniel Borimirov will continue to serve as executive director of Levski following the change in the majority owner. This is evident from the documents attached to the club’s application filed with the Commercial Register.

Felipe Berliner will be chairman of the new Board of Directors. The Brazilian-German national is a co-founder of the investment company Gemcorp Capital, and his professional experience includes working at Goldman Sachs and Merrill Lynch.

Edu Gaspar, Claudio Prakobnik and Matthew Cherry will also join the governing body. Gaspar is a former technical and sporting director of Arsenal, while Prakobnik served as vice president of Flamengo.

Matthew Cherry is a financier and is part of the management of “Sofia Enterprises” AD. The company, formerly known as “Sofia Capital”, is the majority shareholder in the club.

The composition of the new body was determined at the General Meeting of Shareholders on 14 September 2026. It was then decided that Levski would switch from a two-tier to a one-tier management system. The Supervisory Board and the Management Board are to be replaced by a single Board of Directors.

Despite the decisions taken, the changes are still awaiting official registration in the Commercial Register. The delay is related to the processing of the submitted applications, which is why the new structure has not yet received final administrative status.

The change is part of the club’s restructuring following the acquisition of the majority stake by Atanas Bostandzhiev. After the General Meeting, he said: “Levski must be a team of a high European standard”, pointing out that this is the goal of the new management.

Thus, Borimirov remains the only prominent figure from the previous structure in the new management setup and will continue to be responsible for the club’s day-to-day operations, while Berliner takes over as chairman of the Board of Directors.