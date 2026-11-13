Mauricio Pochettino officially takes charge of Manchester United

Manchester United have announced the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as the team’s new manager after Michael Carrick was relieved of his duties. The Argentine coach takes charge of the “Red Devils” at a time when the club is striving to improve its performances and regain its leading positions in the Premier League and European competitions.

According to BBC Sport, Pochettino has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract that will keep him at “Old Trafford” until June 2029.

The Argentine arrives in Manchester with extensive experience at both club and national-team level. Since September 2024, he had been managing the United States national team, recording 21 wins and 12 defeats in a total of 35 matches.

Under his leadership, the United States reached the final of the 2025 Gold Cup and subsequently secured a place in the World Cup round of 16, with the United States among the tournament’s host nations.

United States Soccer Federation CEO and General Secretary J.T. Batson spoke highly of Pochettino’s work. He highlighted the coach’s leadership qualities, professionalism and influence on the team’s development.

Batson stressed that the standards and culture built during the Argentine’s tenure had already become part of the national team’s way of working.