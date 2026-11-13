David Beckham inducted into the U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame! World champions join him

England football legend David Beckham will receive another accolade for his contribution to the game after being selected for induction into the U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame. The news was announced by the selection committee, which annually determines the names of the new inductees into the prestigious organization.

Beckham will be part of the Class of 2027, which also includes several iconic figures from American soccer. Among them are former USWNT stars Megan Rapinoe and Julie Ertz, who have each won the World Cup twice. Former U.S. men's national team striker Jozy Altidore, former U.S. manager Lothar Osiander and futsal legend Tatu are also being honored.

At 51, Beckham continues to have a significant influence on football in the United States. In the final years of his playing career, the Englishman played for the Los Angeles Galaxy in Major League Soccer, where he became one of the league's most recognizable figures.

With the California club, he won the league title in 2011 and 2012. The arrival of the world-famous midfielder generated huge interest in MLS and helped increase the popularity of soccer in the country.

Today, Beckham remains involved in American soccer as the owner of Inter Miami, and his induction into the Hall of Fame is another recognition of his role in developing the sport on the other side of the Atlantic.