Levski sign Italian specialist with experience at Roma and Milan!

Levski have officially announced the appointment of Enrico Paresce as the club’s football director. The Italian will play a key role in managing sporting operations, overseeing the coordination of the football department and the implementation of the “Blues’” long-term strategy.

His main responsibilities will include planning the first-team squad, recruiting new players, managing contracts and organising football operations as a whole. Paresce will work closely with the sporting director and head coach, while also playing an active role in managing the club’s transfer policy.

The new football director arrives at “Gerena” with extensive international experience gained at some of Europe’s leading clubs – Roma, Milan, Torino and Rennes. His main area of expertise is building scouting structures, developing player-monitoring networks and organising recruitment processes.

His most recent position before joining Levski was at Torino, where he served as head of the scouting department. There, Paresce played a leading role in building and implementing the scouting system, managing the international network and coordinating the team.

His career also includes several spells at two other major Italian clubs. Between 2016 and 2017, as well as from 2019 to 2021, he worked as an international scout at Milan, focusing on players from Europe and South America.

At Roma, Paresce was part of the team during the periods 2017–2019 and 2021–2024. There, he served as chief international scout, led player-monitoring activities and helped build an internal data-analysis system used to assess potential transfer targets.

During the 2024/2025 season, the Italian worked at French club Rennes. His responsibilities included overseeing international scouting and developing the strategy for recruiting new players.

With the appointment of Paresce, Levski are bringing in a specialist with experience in developing recruitment models and managing transfer processes across several different European leagues.