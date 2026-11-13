Marek sign former international with experience in Germany

Marek Dupnitsa have made a major addition to their squad by signing former Bulgaria youth international Emanuil Mirchev. The 24-year-old footballer has already joined the team and received the necessary registration, the club announced.

Mirchev was born in the German city of Hamburg, but has family roots in Dupnitsa. It was in Germany that he began his football development, coming through the youth ranks of local club Hamburger. He also made one appearance for the Germany under-15 national team.

Subsequently, the midfielder chose to represent Bulgaria. He was part of the under-19 youth national team and made a total of 19 appearances for the under-21 side.

At club level, Mirchev has made more than 100 appearances in the lower divisions of German football, gaining experience with several local teams. He now returns to his family roots to continue his career with Marek.

The new signing's primary position is defensive midfielder, but he can also be deployed at the heart of the defence. His arrival gives the Dupnitsa side additional options in midfield and defence.