Alexandър Vezenkov: “When I came here, I never expected this to happen”

Alexandar Vezenkov became the highest-scoring player in Olympiacos’ EuroLeague history. The Bulgarian scored 20 points in the 101–72 win over Dubai Basketball in Round 11 of the competition and now has 3,569 points in 251 games.

Vezenkov overtook the previous record-holder Vassilis Spanoulis, who scored 3,552 points in 282 appearances for the Greek club. The Bulgarian reached the milestone early in the game, while Olympiacos recorded their eighth win of the EuroLeague season.

“Two or three weeks ago, you asked me about Georgios Printezis, and now I have to put my name next to that of Vassilis, one of the greatest, if not the greatest, names in EuroLeague history. This is something special,” Vezenkov said after the game.

He stressed that the individual record does not change his main objective. “The most important thing is team titles, and I will keep saying that until the end. When I came here, I never expected this to happen,” the basketball player said.

Vezenkov thanked Olympiacos, the club’s presidents and his family for the support he has received at the various stages of his career. Last season, he was named the EuroLeague’s Most Valuable Player for the second time in his career.

Olympiacos’ next game will be against Aris on November 15 in Thessaloniki. The home team is coached by Vassilis Spanoulis, whose record Vezenkov has now surpassed.

“I know Vassilis is happy for me. He will be happy until Sunday afternoon. I know that after that we won’t speak to each other for some time, but the victory is the most important thing,” the Bulgarian commented with a smile.

Vezenkov added that Olympiacos should not draw definitive conclusions either after the convincing win over Dubai Basketball or after the loss to Crvena zvezda. “We are not as good as we showed today, but we are not as poor as we were last Friday either. We have to be consistent,” he said.