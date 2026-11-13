Estonia will not allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in events on its territory. This was confirmed in a letter from the Ministry of Culture to the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS), after the federation eased its rules for participants from the two countries.

“The Government of Estonia maintains the position that competitions involving athletes from Russia and Belarus cannot be held in Estonia,” the letter states. According to the ministry, allowing them to participate would contradict Tallinn’s support for Ukraine and would give Russia and Belarus an opportunity to use international media attention for propaganda purposes.

Tallinn’s position remains unchanged

The Estonian Ministry of Culture recalled that on March 10, 2022, the government stopped issuing tourist visas to citizens of Russia and Belarus. Since August 18 of the same year, Russian citizens have not been allowed to enter the country, including when they hold a visa to participate in sporting or cultural events.

“The Ministry of Culture calls on all event organizers to demonstrate full support for Ukraine and condemn Russia’s war of aggression,” the letter to the FIS also says.

At the beginning of September, the FIS changed the rules for athletes from Russia and Belarus. Previously, they had to undergo a significantly more detailed review of the circumstances surrounding their participation. Now it is sufficient for them to confirm their neutral status. The federation also lifted the restriction on competitors linked to state structures, including Moscow-based CSKA and “Dynamo” clubs.

Estonia will host two World Championships

Tallinn’s decision affects upcoming international winter sports events. During the 2026/2027 season, Estonia will not host a cross-country skiing World Cup event.

Nevertheless, Otepää will host the World Championships for juniors and under-23 competitors in Nordic events from January 18 to 24, 2027. The World Biathlon Championships will also be held in the same city from February 10 to 21.

Against this backdrop, Norway announced its intention not to allow Russian and Belarusian professional athletes and their accompanying staff to enter competitions in the country. Finland has also introduced restrictions on short-term work for Russian citizens, including in professional sports.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, rus.err.ee