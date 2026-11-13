Krasimir Balakov revealed: My son helped bring Gisdol to CSKA

Krasimir Balakov confirmed that his son helped bring Markus Gisdol to CSKA. However, the football legend did not provide details about his specific role and said that the two of them are supporting the club without seeking publicity.

“Both my son and I always help CSKA in any way we can, without showing off in the public eye,” Balakov said.

According to him, such support is linked not only to a specific club but also to the desire to help Bulgarian football. He pointed out that it was precisely because of this motivation that he worked as a coach at Lokomotiv Sofia and Septemvri.

Balakov described Markus Gisdol’s style as aggressive. According to him, the German coach relies on constant pressure against the opponent and does not allow them to build up play calmly.

“He employs aggressive pressing against the opponent. That is his philosophy – Gegenpresse, as the Germans call it, or counter-pressing,” Balakov said.

He also commented on the state of the national team, highlighting the relationship between coaches and footballers. According to him, under Atanas Ribarski the atmosphere in the dressing room is better, while the players’ post-match statements indicate improved communication.

Balakov described Aleksandar Dimitrov as a good specialist, but said that the necessary connection had not been established between him and some of the players. He added that Dimitrov’s resignation was not proof of a lack of coaching ability.

The football legend also said that he would return to coaching if he received a meaningful offer. At the same time, he is gradually turning toward roles in which he can help with the selection of coaches and the development of an overall football philosophy at clubs.