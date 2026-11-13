Botev Vratsa and Septemvri Sofia draw in Pravets

Botev Vratsa and Septemvri Sofia drew 1:1 in a friendly match played in Pravets. Neither side managed to score in the first half, although the Vratsa team had a good opportunity to open the scoring.

In the 27th minute, Martin Smolenski delivered a precise cross to Filip Gigov, who headed the ball, but it struck the crossbar and the score remained unchanged.

After the break, Botev coach Todor Simov made several changes to the lineup, and one of them proved decisive for the Vratsa side's goal. In the 65th minute, Daniel Genov sent the ball into the penalty area with a cross, and substitute Martin Petkov took advantage of the situation to make it 1:0.

Septemvri, however, did not give up and managed to avoid defeat at the end of the match. In the 82nd minute, the capital side scored an equalizer to make the final score 1:1.

Thus, the two teams finished their friendly in Pravets without a winner.