Michael Carrick bids farewell to Manchester United fans: “This love never dies”

Former Manchester United manager Michael Carrick sent an emotional message to the club’s supporters following his departure from the team. The Englishman published an open letter expressing his gratitude to the fans and highlighting the special place Old Trafford holds in his life.

Carrick’s time in charge of the team got off to a promising start. In his first 17 matches, when he served as caretaker manager, he recorded 12 wins. This season, however, United’s performances deteriorated significantly. After ten rounds, the team found itself in the Premier League relegation zone, with just one league victory.

Despite the disappointing results, the supporters continued to show their support for Carrick. While their discontent was directed mainly at the owners and players, the name of the now-former manager was often heard from the stands.

In his message, he described Manchester United fans as exceptionally special people and shared what an honour it had been for him to manage the club, to which he feels a deep attachment.

“I had the huge privilege of managing Manchester United – the football club I love. Few people get the opportunity to experience something like that, and for that I am extremely grateful,” Carrick wrote.

He stressed that working at Manchester United carries a responsibility that goes far beyond the usual duties of a manager. In his view, the club has its own identity, built on traditions, values and conduct that must be respected and preserved.

The former manager admitted that it was the history and culture of the Red Devils that inspired him every day. However, his greatest gratitude was directed towards the supporters, who stood by him even during the difficult moments.

“I want to say a huge thank you to the fans. You are truly special and a rare kind. We experienced wonderful moments this year that will remain in our memories. The best thing for me was seeing so many of you enjoy these moments and leave the stadium eager to return again as soon as possible. I wanted to give you something in return. This love never dies,” Carrick shared.

He also addressed the unsatisfactory results during the recent period, which ultimately led to his dismissal. The coach expressed his gratitude to the fans for not turning their backs on him despite the difficulties.

“I know that lately we did not achieve the results that were needed, but you continued to show me love and support. This means far more than one or two victories. It is precisely this loyalty that sets you apart and is one of the reasons I fell in love with the club so many years ago,” the Englishman added.

Carrick also paid special attention to the people he worked with every day. He thanked his coaching staff for their dedication, loyalty and professionalism, as well as the behind-the-scenes employees whose work often goes unnoticed by the wider public.

The former midfielder also sent a message to the players, wishing them success in their future challenges.

At the end of his letter, Carrick stressed that leaving the managerial role would not change his feelings towards Manchester United. He assured fans that he would continue to support the team and remain connected to the club, which holds enormous significance in his life.

“I want nothing but success for Manchester United. This club will always be a huge part of me, and that will never change. I will be proud to have had the opportunity to contribute to it. From now on, I will be there with you, watching the team from the sidelines and supporting the boys,” Michael Carrick concluded in his emotional message.