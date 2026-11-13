Good news for Juventus: Kenan Yıldız returns to full training

Kenan Yıldız has taken an important step towards returning to action for Juventus. The Turkey international has already moved on to a more intensive stage of his recovery and has begun active training, but the Turin club’s medical staff will not rush his return to competitive matches.

The 20-year-old is expected to be available to coach Luciano Spalletti again in about a month. Yıldız underwent surgery on August 31 after suffering a fracture to the fifth metatarsal bone in his left foot.

The forward spent the first two months of his rehabilitation in his hometown of Regensburg. Around two weeks ago, he returned to Turin, where he is continuing his recovery programme. His condition is showing positive signs, but the club are adamant that they will not risk an early return.

Head coach Luciano Spalletti is eagerly awaiting the chance to have the Turkish talent at his disposal again, but the most important thing for Juventus is for the player to be fully recovered. The match against Monza on December 14 or the away game against Roma five days later have been mentioned as possible dates for his first appearance on the pitch.

Because of the injury, Yıldız has made only a limited contribution this season. He managed to play minutes only in the first two rounds of Serie A, when Juventus faced Parma and Frosinone.