Kiril Despodov turned down an option to join CSKA

Kiril Despodov is almost certain to continue his career at PAOK, which effectively rules out the possibility of him joining CSKA during the next two transfer windows. The Thessaloniki club has offered the Bulgarian international a new two-year contract, and the forward has accepted the terms.

Despodov’s current agreement with the Greek team runs until the summer of 2027. In recent months, however, he has been sidelined with an injury, prompting speculation that he could part ways with PAOK and return to Bulgaria as a free agent, joining CSKA.

It appears that the Thessaloniki club’s management has a different assessment of the footballer’s future and is convinced that he can still be an important part of the squad. The offer of a new two-year contract was accepted by the national team captain, although according to information surrounding the negotiations, there had been a disagreement over the length of the deal.

Since arriving at PAOK, Despodov has made 121 appearances for the Greek club. The Bulgarian has scored 26 goals and provided 26 assists.