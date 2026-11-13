The Verdict in the Case Against Manchester City Is Drawing Near: The “Citizens” to Appeal in December

One of the longest-running and most wide-ranging cases in English and European football could be entering its decisive stage. Manchester City will have the opportunity to formally present its defense in mid-December as part of the appeal proceedings over allegations of breaching the Premier League’s financial rules. This is reported by the “Financial Times.”

It will be recalled that an independent commission has already found the club guilty of some of the charges brought against it. The “Citizens”’ management will now attempt to challenge the conclusions and have the charges dismissed. The hearings are expected to last several days.

According to the publication, the independent commission may announce its decision on the appeal at the beginning of next year. It will then also become clear what sanctions, if any, will be imposed on the English champions.

If the proceedings follow this schedule, the punishment could be announced relatively soon after the appeal ruling. However, it is still unclear when any potential sanctions would take effect. It is also possible that the punishment itself could be challenged, which would prolong the process even further.

Various possible consequences for Manchester City are already being discussed in England. One of the scenarios being mentioned is a substantial points deduction, which could result in the team being relegated from the Premier League to the Championship. Such a sanction could also be accompanied by a significant financial fine.

The possibility of an additional points deduction next season is also being discussed. Such a measure could make the “Citizens”’ immediate return to the top flight extremely difficult.

For now, however, these options remain mere speculation. The final consequences for the club will depend on the commission’s decision and on any subsequent appeals.

The initial expectation was that the Premier League would push for the proceedings to be concluded more quickly and for sanctions to be imposed. However, the “Financial Times” report outlines a longer timetable, meaning that the final resolution of the case could be delayed even further.