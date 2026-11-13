Yamal and Oyarzabal return for Spain ahead of England clash

Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal will be ready for Spain’s Nations League match against England on Sunday. The two missed the 2-0 victory over the Czech Republic, but head coach Luis de la Fuente confirmed that they will join the squad and take part in the evening training session.

Yamal stayed in Barcelona to recover from a knee injury. Oyarzabal, meanwhile, was in San Sebastian, where he attended the birth of his second child.

„Lamine is feeling very well and really can’t wait to join the squad. Mikel feels the same,“ Luis de la Fuente said.

The coach explained that one of the players would arrive around midday, while the other would arrive a little later. Both, however, are expected to be available for Spain’s training session.

Spain have a three-point lead over England in Group 3 of League A. A win or a draw in the head-to-head match will guarantee the Spaniards top spot.

Both teams have already secured their places in the tournament’s quarter-finals in the spring. The clash will determine which side finishes top of the group.