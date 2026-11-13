Barcelona Secures Another €300 Million to Complete Camp Nou

Barcelona has successfully completed the issuance of bonds worth €300 million, with the funds to be used to finance the final stages of the reconstruction of “Camp Nou.” The operation was carried out after approval was granted by the National Securities Market Commission, while the investment bank “Goldman Sachs” was tasked with placing the debt.

Work on the stadium’s renovation is continuing, with the next major goal being to complete the third tier of the stands by the end of the current season. Only after this phase is completed will construction of the roof structure begin.

Installing the roof will take several months and will necessitate another temporary change to the Catalan side’s home stadium. Hansi Flick’s team is expected to move back to “Montjuïc” for the duration of the construction work.

According to the planned schedule, “Camp Nou” should acquire its final appearance in January or February 2028. The new financing is another important step toward completing the large-scale project.