UEFA tells the inspiring story of Georgi Lazarov: “Never give up on your dreams”

UEFA has published a special feature dedicated to Bulgaria international Georgi Lazarov, in which European football’s governing body tells the story of the difficulties the striker has overcome on his path to professional football and his strong motivation to pursue his dreams.

For Lazarov, his first call-up to the Bulgaria men’s national team is much more than an ordinary football achievement. He lost his hearing when he was just two months old and has used hearing aids since the age of two. Despite this challenge, the Bulgarian never gave up on his desire to build a career in professional football.

The article also highlights an important choice Lazarov made because of his love for the game. He decided not to have implants fitted, as he believes they could have hindered his chances of becoming a professional footballer.

“Being called up to the Bulgaria men’s team is a very special moment both for me and for my entire family, which has always been by my side and supported me throughout all these years,” the striker told UEFA’s official website.

Lazarov’s story is already becoming an inspiration to many people, and he himself used the opportunity to send a message to young people facing similar difficulties in their lives.

“I would like to tell them all just one thing – keep dreaming and know that life is full of difficulties, but the most important thing is never to give up,” the Bulgaria international said.