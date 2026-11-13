Jannik Sinner admits to difficult period بسبب injury: “It’s hard for me to watch others play”

Jannik Sinner admitted that his forced absence from the tennis courts is seriously affecting his mood. The Italian has not played since July because of a knee injury, and one of the most difficult parts of his recovery is watching the other players continue to compete while he does not have that opportunity.

The world-ranked tennis player hopes to return to action at the Australian Open, but for now his main priority is not to put unnecessary strain on his injured knee and to make a full recovery.

In his YouTube series “Jannik Sinner Unfiltered - Health & Recovery”, the Italian spoke about the limitations he faces in his daily life because of the injury.

“The worst thing is that I can’t play tennis. My life outside sport is quite limited because I can’t do many of the things I enjoy. I just want to protect my knee as much as possible,” Sinner said.

He also made no secret of his frustration at having to remain off the court while his rivals continue to compete in tournaments.

“I don’t want to lie – it’s hard for me to watch the others play while I can’t do it,” the Italian added.