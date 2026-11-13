Michela Persico speaks out about her split from Daniele Rugani: Infidelity ended their marriage

After months of rumors and media speculation surrounding her personal life, renowned Italian sports journalist Michela Persico decided to reveal her truth about her split from Juventus defender Daniele Rugani. As a guest on Caterina Balivo’s television show, she officially confirmed that the footballer’s infidelity was the main reason behind the end of their long-term relationship.

Irrefutable evidence

According to Persico’s account, the „Bianconeri“ defender never admitted to being unfaithful. Despite his silence, the journalist became convinced that a third person had come between them. She said that she had gathered evidence which, in her own words, „left no room for interpretation“, although the identity of the other woman remains a secret.

Focus on their son

Michela Persico and Daniele Rugani had been together since 2016, and their son Tommaso was born in 2020. Despite the painful revelations and the emotional breakdown caused by the family’s breakup, the Italian emphasized that the two now maintain a calm and civil relationship. Their child’s upbringing and well-being remain the top priority for both of them.