Flavio Cobolli was close to making an offer to Ferrero: “He is the best coach in the world”

Italian tennis player Flavio Cobolli revealed that he had seriously considered inviting Juan Carlos Ferrero to join his coaching team. The Spanish specialist, who built the successful partnership with Carlos Alcaraz, was among the coaches Cobolli wanted, but the Italian never mustered the courage to send him a message.

“We have always said that if Juan Carlos became available, we absolutely had to try to get in touch with him. I almost sent him a message, but at the last moment I simply couldn’t find the courage to do it,” Cobolli told Corriere della Sera.

The Italian made no secret of his high opinion of Ferrero’s work and described him as the best coach in the world. In his view, the Spaniard possesses the rare ability to help his players develop their potential and become better.

“Juan Carlos Ferrero is the best coach in the world. Asking him to become my coach seemed incredible to me, something far too special. He is like Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola—he always helps his players become better,” said the world No. 6.

Despite his interest in the Spanish specialist, Cobolli is adamant that he is currently happy with the people he works with. After trying to collaborate with various coaches, he believes he has now found the right formula for his team.

“We tried working with many other coaches, but something never quite worked out. I think I currently have the perfect team. I’m not looking for anyone else anymore. There will definitely be no new people joining my team next season,” the Italian added.