“Gerena” Could Be Transferred to the Levski Sports Club Association for 10 Years Without a Tender or Competition

The “Gerena” sports complex in Sofia’s “Poduyane” district could be granted for free use to the United Sports Club Association “Levski Sofia” for a period of 10 years. This is envisaged in a report submitted to the Sofia Municipal Council on November 12 by Mayor Vasil Terziev, Sofia Municipal Council Chair Tsvetomir Petrov and municipal councillor Vili Lilkov. The proposal is for the complex to be granted without holding a tender or competition.

This concerns a municipal property with an area of 20,458 square metres, located at 47 Todorini kukli Street, together with three buildings. The main sports building has a built-up area of 8,098 sq m and includes halls for basketball, gymnastics, wrestling, boxing, sambo, judo, karate, rowing and other sports. The property also includes a service building and a building intended for public catering and athletes’ recovery.

For the transfer to become possible, the status of the properties must first be changed—from public to private municipal ownership. Sofia Municipality will retain ownership of the complex, while the United Sports Club Association “Levski Sofia” will be granted a free right of use.

According to the information in the report, the association brings together 24 sports clubs employing 124 qualified coaches. More than 2,300 registered athletes, including 179 national competitors, take part in their training and competitive activities.

The United Sports Club Association “Levski Sofia” has requested a long-term settlement of relations concerning the use and management of the complex. The facility has a long history as a base for training athletes and for conducting educational activities at the 166th “Vasil Levski” Sports School.

The draft decision also sets out specific commitments for the future user. The association will have to cover all ongoing expenses, including electricity, water, heating, security, cleaning, maintenance and emergency repairs.

Larger-scale construction works, reconstructions and alterations may be carried out only after obtaining Sofia Municipality’s prior written consent. All improvements made to the complex will remain the property of the municipality, and the association will not have the right to request financial compensation for them.

Other obligations include insuring the buildings annually for the benefit of the municipality, as well as paying the due local taxes and fees. The draft explicitly states that the properties may not be rented out, transferred or made available for use by third parties. If these conditions are not observed, Sofia Municipality will have the right to terminate the agreement early.

The “Gerena” sports complex became the property of Sofia Municipality at the end of 2024, when the state transferred it free of charge together with the “Georgi Asparuhov” Stadium.

A qualified majority of two-thirds of the municipal councillors is required for the proposal to be adopted. The report has been included as the fifth item on the agenda of the Sofia Municipal Council meeting on November 19. If the vote is positive, new acts for private municipal ownership must be issued and an agreement establishing the right of use must be concluded.